COPENHAGEN, April 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg has taken full control of China's Wusu Beer Group (WBG), a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops, through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million Danish crown ($29 million) for Carlsberg.

WBG owns six breweries in Xinjiang with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 6 million hectolitres.

The transaction is conditional, and is expected to be finalised at the end of 2015. ($1 = 6.8933 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)