BRIEF-Tegel Group Holdings says James Ogden resigned as chairman
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
COPENHAGEN, April 17 Danish brewer Carlsberg has taken full control of China's Wusu Beer Group (WBG), a joint venture with Xinjiang Hops, through an asset swap involving cash proceeds of 200 million Danish crown ($29 million) for Carlsberg.
WBG owns six breweries in Xinjiang with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 6 million hectolitres.
The transaction is conditional, and is expected to be finalised at the end of 2015. ($1 = 6.8933 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Announces that its chairman, James Ogden, has resigned from his role as chairman and director of Tegel effective immediately
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 Facebook Inc's growth into a digital advertising power is showing a flip side: The social network is more dependent than ever on the cyclical ad market, even as its rival Google finds new revenue streams in hardware and software.