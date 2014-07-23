Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 Jiangsu Wutong Communications Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets via cash and share issue, shares to resume trading on July 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lucFUa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
* Entered into a partnership and signed a reseller agreement with k2fly limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: