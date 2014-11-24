BRIEF-Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
Nov 24 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 273 million yuan (44.45 million US dollar) in setting up Shanghai Huarui Bank with partners
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1uRiljt
(1 US dollar = 6.1412 Chinese yuan)
