REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Dec 24 Wuxi Commercial Mansion Grand Orient Co Ltd
* Says regulator rejects its proposal to set up private bank with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A3MWw0
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.