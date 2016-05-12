May 12 Wuxi Little Swan Company Limited:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recordec on May 19 and to holders of B shares recorded on May 24

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 20 and the dividend will be paid on May 20 for A shares and B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kSosW

