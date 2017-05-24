EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
HONG KONG May 24 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, a Chinese contract drug research and development company, plans to launch on Thursday an initial public offering of up to $513 million in Hong Kong, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
The company is offering 193 million shares in an indicative range of HK$18.60 to HK$20.60 each, valuing the total deal at up to HK$3.98 billion, the Thomson Reuters publication added.
WuXi Biologics, which does work for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China Merchants Securities and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors of the IPO, the listing prospectus shows. ($1=7.7891 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.