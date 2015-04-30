* CEO-led group offers $46/ADS

* Shares close at $43.14; touch high of $44.89

* Shareholders may want bigger premium - analyst (Adds comments from investors, analysts)

By Amrutha Penumudi

April 30 WuXi PharmaTech Cayman Inc, a contract research company, said a consortium led by its founder and chief executive had offered to take it private, a move that won the backing of some investors.

The offer from Ge Li and healthcare-focused private equity firm Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners comes two months after the company's aggressive investment plans in genomics, e-commerce and cell therapy sparked a sell-off in shares.

WuXi, a provider of laboratory services to pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, had warned that the investments were expected to hurt 2015 diluted earnings per share.

"For public companies you just want to seem laser-focused on the current business and not expanding to different areas," Jeffrey Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli Funds LLC, told Reuters.

"As a private company you have a lot more flexibility to do that," he said. The company owns less than 1 percent in the company.

Richard Dolhun of Westwood International Advisors Inc said he was confident about investments the company was making. The company holds less than 1 percent in WuXi.

The consortium proposed to buy WuXi shares they do not already own for $46 per American depositary share.

The offer represents a 16.5 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday and values the company at about $3.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Some analysts said the premium was at the low side even as they supported the company's investments.

".. the premium he (Li) is putting here in the offer is going to allow him to capture most of the upside from the additional investments," Tycho Peterson of J.P. Morgan said.

Wells Fargo analysts said WuXi shareholders may want a bigger premium given the bullishness around the company's growth opportunities.

WuXi currently serves about 2,400 customers, including most of the largest pharmaceutical companies by revenue.

Contract research organizations such as WuXi, which are based in developing countries, offer highly trained scientists at a reasonable cost to develop drugs for western drugmakers.

Such outsourcing services also reduce the need for drugmakers to maintain their own in-house laboratories.

Ge Li owns about 1.4 percent of the company's ordinary shares, according to a regulatory filing early this month. Holdings of other members in the consortium were unknown.

The company's board said it would form a special committee comprising its directors to consider the offer.

The company's shares closed at $43.14 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)