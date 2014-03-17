Brazil's Estácio misses profit estimates in first quarter
BRASILIA, April 26 Estácio Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education firm, missed profit estimates in the first quarter as revenue suffered in the wake of rising delinquencies.
March 17 Wuxi Taiji Industry Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 500 million yuan ($81.30 million) corporate bond
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/teq67v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1502 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei