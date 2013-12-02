BRIEF-Wuxi Best Precision Machinery sees Q1 2017 net profit fluctuate by -14.8 to 14.8 pct

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -14.8 percent to 14.8 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 31 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (27 million yuan)