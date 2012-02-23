HONG KONG Feb 23 Wuzhu Asia Partners,
founded by former director of Asia research at New York-based
multi-billion dollar hedge fund Kingdon Capital Kyu Ho, is set
to launch a pan-Asia long/short equity hedge fund on March 1.
Wuzhu, named after an ancient Chinese coin, is backed by
Hong Kong-based hedge fund seeder Samena Asia Managers, Ho told
Reuters.
"We are basically launching with their money and friends and
family money," Ho said, but declined to disclose the start-up
capital citing a confidentiality agreement with Samena.
He said the fund could take in about $1 billion given its
focus on liquid stocks across Asia and hoped to hit $100 million
in assets by the end of 2012.
Ho, 39, who moved to Hong Kong from New York last year, is
joined by Chief Operating Officer Grant Suttie, who worked at
Martin Currie since 1996 and was most recently the investment
operations manager at the firm in the UK.
The investment team, which the two executives plan to expand
as assets under management grow, also includes Kevin Ji, a
former analyst at Kingdon Capital, New York-based hedge fund
Maverick Capital and Goldman Sachs.