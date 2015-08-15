TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he had utmost grief for the "immeasurable damage and suffering" Japan inflicted in World War Two, but future generations of Japanese should not have to keep apologising for the mistakes of the past.

Marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in the Pacific, Abe said he upheld past official apologies including a landmark 1995 statement by then-premier Tomiichi Murayama, but offered no new apology of his own.

The war's legacy still haunts relations with China and South Korea, which suffered under Japan's sometimes brutal occupation and colonial rule before Tokyo's defeat in August 1945.

Beijing and Seoul had made clear they wanted Abe to stick to, as expressed in 1995, "deep remorse" and "heartfelt apology" for Japanese "colonial rule and aggression".

"Upon the innocent people did our country inflict immeasurable damage and suffering," Abe said in a statement. "When I squarely contemplate this obvious fact, even now, I find myself speechless and my heart is rent with the utmost grief."

The remarks by Abe, seen by critics as a revisionist who wants to play down the dark side of Japan's wartime past, will be analysed not only in China and South Korea but by ally the United States, which wants to see regional tension ease.

In an initial reaction, a commentary by China's official Xinhua news agency said the "tuned-down apology is not of much help to eliminating Tokyo's trust deficit".

It added: "Instead of offering an unambiguous apology, Abe's statement is rife with rhetorical twists like 'maintain our position of apology', dead giveaways of his deep-rooted historical revisionism, which has haunted Japan's neighbourhood relations."

Later on Friday, China's foreign ministry said Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui had conveyed Beijing's position to the Japanese ambassador.

"Japan should make a clear explanation and a sincere apology to the people of the countries who suffered from that era of military aggression," the ministry said on its website. It urged Japan to "take concrete actions to gain the trust of its Asian neighbours and the global community."

CYCLE OF APOLOGIES

Abe's conservative political allies have urged him to end what they see as a humiliating cycle of apologies that distracts from Japan's post-war record of peace.

"In Japan, the post-war generations now exceed 80 per cent of its population. We must not let our children, grandchildren, and even further generations to come, who have nothing to do with that war, be predestined to apologise," he said.

"Still, even so, we Japanese, across generations, must squarely face the history of the past."

Abe, who referred to the wartime sufferings of the Chinese in his statement, said he hoped Beijing would recognise Japan's "candid feelings" and that he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again if the opportunity arose.

But he told the news conference that attempts to "change the status quo by force" were unacceptable. Tokyo and Beijing are feuding over tiny East China Sea isles, and Japan is also wary of China's military assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Abe said Japan should "never forget that there were women behind the battlefields whose honour and dignity were severely injured". He made no direct reference to "comfort women", as the girls and women, many of them Korean, forced into prostitution in Japanese wartime military brothels are euphemistically known.

Tokyo and Seoul have long been at odds over the issue of comfort women, with South Korea saying Japan has not done enough to atone for their suffering despite a 1993 apology that recognised authorities' involvement in coercing the women.

South Korea said it would respond after reviewing Abe's remarks, but its foreign minister said Japan's sincere actions were "more important than anything", the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, suggesting that words alone weren't enough.

Abe said that Japan took the "wrong course and advanced along the road to war", but his statement did not specifically refer to what a report by his own advisers had called Japanese "aggression" in China after 1931.

Abe told the news conference that the question of whether a specific act was "aggression" should be left to historians.

Abe is pushing for a more robust defence policy through measures domestic critics say violate Japan's pacifist constitution. Public doubts about the bills have triggered a slide in Abe's ratings to below 40 percent.

Washington has welcomed the changes, which Abe says are needed to meet new challenges, including a more assertive China.

(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing, Elaine Lies in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Seoul and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Mark Heinrich)