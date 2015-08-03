BEIJING Aug 3 Beijing will limit the number of
vehicles on the streets and shut factories to ensure clean air
during a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the end of
World War Two, the government and media said on Monday.
The heavily polluted capital, often cloaked in a choking
grey haze, will hold a military parade on Sept. 3, which is
likely to centre around Tiananmen Square in the heart of the
city.
The parade will be a highlight of a series of events the
government has planned for the anniversary of Japan's formal
surrender on Sept. 2, 1945.
From Aug. 20 to Sept. 3, the city will halve the number of
vehicles allowed on the streets, restricting cars according to
their licence plate numbers, the People's Daily, the ruling
Communist Party's official newspaper, said on its microblog.
The city will also impose temporary controls on industry,
coal-burning boilers and construction, forcing them either to
stop or curb operations during the period, the government said
on its microblog account on Weibo.
The capital, which has been enveloped by smog for the past
few weeks, often enacts pollution controls ahead of major events
such as the 2008 Olympic Games and a meeting of Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum leaders last year.
The city government said it was drawing from the experience
of the 2008 Games and the APEC meeting to ensure "the full
protection of air quality during the commemoration".
On Saturday, the Xinhua state news agency said authorities
would impose temporary air traffic restrictions over Beijing
during the military parade.
Workers will also be given three days off over the
anniversary, ostensibly to ease congestion.
Chinese communist and nationalist forces battled Japanese
forces that occupied much of China during World War Two.
The Chinese forces later fought a civil war which communist
forces won in 1949.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Additional reporting by Adam Rose;
Editing by Robert Birsel)