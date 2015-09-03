(Adds troop cut time frame; Taiwan report)
* Xi says will cut military forces by 300,000
* Parade a sign of China's growing military confidence
* Event is a welcome distraction for Xi amid domestic woes
* Xi wants China to develop ocean-going "blue water" navy
* Five Chinese navy ships in Bering Sea off Alaska -
Pentagon
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 3 President Xi Jinping announced
on Thursday he would cut troop levels by 300,000 as China held
its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate
victory over Japan in World War Two, an event shunned by most
Western leaders.
China's confidence in its armed forces and growing military
assertiveness, especially in the disputed South China Sea, has
rattled the region and drawn criticism from Washington.
Xi, speaking on a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen
Square before the parade began, said China would cut by 13
percent one of the world's biggest militaries, currently
2.3-million strong.
The Defence Ministry said the cuts would be mostly complete
by the end of 2017. The move is likely part of long-mooted
military rationalisation plans, which have included spending
more money on high-tech weapons for the navy and air force.
Troop numbers have been cut three times already since the 1980s.
"Prejudice and discrimination, hatred and war can only cause
disaster and pain," Xi said under a clear blue sky. "China will
always uphold the path of peaceful development."
He then descended to Beijing's main thoroughfare and
inspected rows of troops, riding past them in a black limousine
and bellowing repeatedly: "Hello comrades, hard-working
comrades!"
More than 12,000 soldiers, mostly Chinese but with
contingents from Russia and elsewhere, then marched down Changan
Avenue, led by veterans of World War Two carried in vehicles.
They were followed by ballistic missiles, tanks and armoured
vehicles, many never seen in public before. Advanced fighter
jets and bombers flew overhead in a highly choreographed
spectacle that lasted around 90 minutes.
Among the weapons China unveiled for the first time was an
anti-ship ballistic missile, the Dongfeng-21D, which is
reportedly capable of destroying an aircraft carrier with one
hit.
Also shown were several intercontinental ballistic missiles
such as the DF-5B and the DF-31A as well as the DF-26
intermediate range ballistic missile, dubbed the "Guam killer"
in reference to a U.S. Pacific Ocean base.
SIGN OF STRENGTH
Greg Austin, a professorial fellow at the East-West
Institute in New York, said the troop cuts had nothing to do
with curbing military power.
"It's a determination to expand military power by
redirecting money to higher impact, higher technologies, which
can have more strategic effect," he said, referring to the
maritime, cyber and space frontiers.
Peng Guangqian, deputy head of China's Council for National
Security Policy Studies, said the equipment on display was
intended to show the combat readiness of the People's Liberation
Army (PLA).
"This indicates a change of the PLA training strategy; with
more focus on actual combat," Peng told the official Xinhua news
agency.
China is also building two aircraft carriers that will be
the same size as its sole carrier, a 60,000-tonne refurbished
Soviet-era ship, according to a report on the PLA by the Defence
Ministry in neighbouring, self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims
as its own. Chinese state media have hinted new vessels are
being built.
For Xi, the parade was a welcome distraction from the
country's plunging stock markets, slowing economic growth and
recent blasts at a chemical warehouse that killed at least 160
people.
Xi was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and
leaders of several other nations with close ties to China,
including Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is
wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.
Most Western leaders rebuffed invitations to attend,
diplomats said, unhappy about the guest list and wary of the
message China would send with the show of strength.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not attend the
parade, which was held one day after the 70th anniversary of
Tokyo's surrender in World War Two.
China's government repeatedly said the parade was not aimed
at today's Japan, but to remember the past and to remind the
world of China's huge sacrifices during the conflict.
However, it rarely misses an opportunity to draw attention
to Japan's wartime role. On Wednesday, Xi said Japanese invaders
before and during World War Two behaved with barbarity.
CHINESE NAVY IN BERING SEA
Xi has set great store on China's military modernisation,
including developing an ocean-going "blue water" navy capable of
defending the country's growing global interests.
In a sign of that emerging capability, five Chinese Navy
ships were sailing in international waters in the Bering Sea off
Alaska, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, at a time when U.S.
President Barack Obama is touring the state.
China's Defence Ministry said the ships were there as part
of routine drills not aimed at any particular
country.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said it was the first
time the United States had seen Chinese navy ships in the Bering
Sea.
"It is living up to what the Chinese have been saying, 'We
are now a blue water navy. We will operate in the far seas and
we are a global presence'," said Dean Cheng, a China expert at
the Heritage Foundation think-tank in Washington.
Xi will meet Obama in Washington for talks later this month
that will be dominated by a host of issues, including China's
growing military reach.
Beijing was locked down to ensure nothing went wrong at the
parade, with much of the downtown off-limits, a three-day
holiday declared and ordinary people kept well away.
"This parade and patriotism are two separate things," said
Mi Guoxian, who had come to Beijing for a wedding, standing on a
nearly deserted street behind a line of police.
"This is for the national leaders."
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Meng Meng in
BEIJING, Matt Siegel in SYDNEY, Kaori Kaneko in TOKYO, J.R. Wu
in Taipei and Phil Stewart in WASHINGTON; Editing by Dean Yates
and Nick Macfie)