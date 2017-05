Chinese President Xi Jinping (front R) speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin (front L) during a welcome dinner for the visiting foreign guests ahead of the celebration events marking the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against... REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will cut its number of troops by 300,000, as he kicked off a massive military parade marking 70 years since the end of World War Two in Asia.

China will always go down the path of peaceful development, Xi added, speaking on a rostrum overlooking Tiananmen Square. The comments were carried live on state television.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)