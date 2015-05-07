LONDON May 7 Among the jubilant crowds
celebrating the end of World War Two, two young princesses
mingled and danced incognito on the streets of London.
Slipping out of Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth and Margaret
danced a conga in the swanky Ritz hotel, mixed anonymously among
the crowds in central Piccadilly and cheered their parents from
outside the palace gates at midnight.
Or so tells a new film about Britain's Queen Elizabeth and
her late younger sister Margaret and what they might have done
on the night of May 8, 1945.
Their cousin Margaret Rhodes has been quoted in British
media as saying King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth
allowed the then 19- and 14-year old princesses to leave the
palace, but little is known of how they spent the night.
"A Royal Night Out" imagines just what could have happened.
"It's very much a fantasy ... I think the lightness and the
comedic moments of the film really juxtapose the drama and
intensity of that moment in time in the post-war era," Sarah
Gadon, who plays Princess Elizabeth, said in a promotional
interview.
"(There is) a good balance for us to tell this story."
The film stars British actors Rupert Everett as the king,
Emily Watson as his wife and Bel Powley as Princess Margaret.
Canadian Gadon, who has previously put on a British accent
for "A Dangerous Method" and "Belle", trained with a dialect
coach for the film.
"I think when you're going to play such a recognisable
figure in the hearts of British people you don't want to mess up
the accent," she said.
"If you can't convince people of that then you're lost from
the start. So we spent a lot of time focusing on that."
"A Royal Night Out" is released in UK cinemas on May 15.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; editing by Ralph Boulton)