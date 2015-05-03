By Ayhan Uyanik
| DACHAU, Germany
DACHAU, Germany May 3 Germans will never forget
the "unfathomable horrors" that the Nazis inflicted at the death
camps, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday at a ceremony
marking the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau
concentration camp near Munich.
In a moving speech to 120 elderly survivors from 20 nations
and six U.S. soldiers who helped liberate the camp, Merkel said
Dachau and other death camps freed near the end of World War Two
stand as eternal reminders of the Nazi regime's brutality.
"These former concentration camps have come into public
focus in recent weeks with the passing of the 70th anniversaries
of the liberation of one camp after another," Merkel said in a
sombre ceremony at Dachau, now a memorial with 800,000 annual
visitors.
"There were unfathomable horrors everywhere," said Merkel,
who in 2013 became the first German leader to visit Dachau.
"They all admonish us to never forget. No, we will never forget.
We'll not forget for the sake of the victims, for our own sake,
and for the sake of future generations."
The Nazis set up Dachau in March 1933, weeks after Adolf
Hitler took power, to detain political rivals. It became the
prototype for a network of camps where 6 million Jews were
murdered, as well as Roma, Russians, Poles and homosexuals.
More than 200,000 people were being held in the camp when
U.S. troops liberated it on April 29, 1945. Television footage
from Dachau, showing starved inmates and piles of bodies, was
among the first images the world saw of the Holocaust.
"It was a terrible shock, but we will never forget your
excitement as you hugged us and brought out a hand-sewn American
flag you hid for the occasion," said a former U.S. soldier, Alan
Lukens. "The Nazis could not crush your spirit."
Jean Samuel, a French resistance fighter, said he felt like
a human again on the day the Americans arrived. "It was the best
day of my life," he said. "The nightmare was finally over."
The main gate with its cynical slogan "Arbeit macht frei"
(Work sets you free) was rebuilt by a local blacksmith after the
original was stolen last year. Merkel said it was alarming that
the gate was never found. She also lamented that Jewish
institutions need round-the clock police protection in Germany.
"These camps keep our memories alive, despite all the
adversity out there," Merkel said. "There are unfortunately
incidents again and again such as the theft of the Dachau gate
last year that are disturbing."
In a recent opinion poll, some 42 percent of Germans said
they want to draw a line under an intense focus on the Nazi past
in German media.
