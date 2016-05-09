MOSCOW May 9 Russia showcased its modernised
military war machine in a grand parade on Moscow's Red Square on
Monday, displaying the advanced air defence missile system used
to protect its base in Syria and some of the jets that have
flown missions there.
The event, an annual fixture designed to commemorate the
Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in the Second World War,
took place in bright sunshine as President Vladimir Putin looked
on from a tribune filled with Soviet war veterans.
The strong man Russian leader, whose forces annexed
Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and are now helping Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's army, watched as thousands of Russian troops
marched across the famous square to the strains of marshal
music.
The authorities, backed by state media, use the annual event
to build patriotic sentiment and to underscore the importance of
having a strong military to protect the country's borders.
It is also a chance to show how a multi-billion dollar
modernisation programme is changing the face of the Russian
military by supplying it with new weapons and hardware.
Columns of tanks followed the troops as did the advanced
S-400 air defence missile system which is deployed in Syria to
protect the Russian air base there. Russia's latest Yars mobile
intercontinental nuclear missile launcher was also on show.
Scores of military aircraft then flew over Red Square,
including jets who emitted multi-coloured smoke to trace a red,
blue and white Russian flag in the sky.
Putin, in his speech to the parade, largely confined his
remarks to the importance of defeating the Nazis in the Second
World War, but also spoke about the need today to fight global
terrorism and cooperate with other nations to do that.
A similar, albeit more modest parade, was held at Russia's
base in Syria.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs, Dmitry Solovyov, Andrew Osborn and
Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by
Alexander Winning)