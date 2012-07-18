* Q2 EPS $2.63 vs est $2.62

* Q2 sales up 12 pct

* Sees FY 2012 EPS of $10.50-$10.80

* Sees FY 2012 sales up 12 pct-14 pct

* Canada sales up 9 pct

July 18 WW Grainger Inc's quarterly profit rose 12 percent as the industrial products distributor gained from customers seeking cheaper or more efficient products to get them through a weak economy.

Industrial distributors have been making deals and expanding their product range to take advantage of the market slowdown.

Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, expects 2012 earnings to be between $10.50 and $10.80 per share on a sales growth of 12 percent to 14 percent. It had earlier forecast earnings of between $10.40 and $10.80 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $10.65 per share on revenue of $9.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Grainger, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct and Fastenal, is considered an industrial bellwether. It sells everything from abrasives and pumps to padlocks and wrenches and is known for its 1,395-page catalog that lists more than 900,000 products.

For the second quarter, Grainger's net income rose to $191 million or $2.63 per share, from $170 million, or $2.34 per share a year ago.

Sales rose 12 percent to $2.25 billion. Grainger's Canadian sales rose 9 percent driven by strong growth to customers in its commercial services end markets.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

Shares of the Chicago-based company closed at $188.97 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.