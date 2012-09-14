UPDATE 3-Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 pct of Forestar for $520 mln
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
Sept 14 Hospitality company Wyndham Worldwide said one of its units has bought privately held vacation company Shell Vacations LLC for $102 million in cash.
Wyndham Vacation Ownership will also assume $153 million of Shell Vacations' debt.
Shell Vacations, founded in 1978, manages 19 resorts in North America.
The deal is expected to add to Wyndham's earnings immediately.
Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company closed at $53.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Deal to increase D.R. Horton's land portfolio (Adds Forestar's confirmation and financial advisers)
DUBAI, June 5 The Arab world's biggest powers cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, and reopening a festering wound two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.