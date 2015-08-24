Aug 24 A U.S. appeals court said on Monday the
Federal Trade Commission has the authority to regulate
cybersecurity, and may pursue a lawsuit accusing hotel operator
Wyndham Worldwide Corp of failing to safeguard
consumers' personal information.
The 3-0 decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia upheld an April 2014 ruling that allowed the FTC to
pursue its case.
The case arose from three data breaches in 2008 and 2009,
when hackers stole the personal and financial information of
hundreds of thousands of consumers, resulting in more than $10.6
million in fraudulent charges, the appeals court said.
A Wyndham spokesman said the company was reviewing the
decision. The FTC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)