* Q4 adj EPS 47 cents vs Street view 44 cents

* 2012 EPS outlook raised on share buybacks

Feb 8 Wyndham Worldwide reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as hotel and vacation ownership revenue rose, and the hospitality company raised its dividend.

Wyndham, which caters to value-conscious consumers with its Days Inn and Super 8 hotel brands, has been using its cash to aggressively buy back shares and raise dividends, while pushing new marketing programs.

Chief Executive Stephen Holmes said Wyndham expects "a continuing gradual improvement in the economy" in the United States this year despite a potential downturn in Europe, which accounts for about 15 percent of the company's overall earnings.

Holmes told Reuters that making acquisitions was "completely consistent" with the company's business plan and indicated that should the it pursue M&A this year, it would likely look to bolster fee-for-service businesses such as vacation rentals and hotels.

Wyndham boosted its quarterly dividend to 23 cents a share from 15 cents.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $56 million, or 37 cents a share, from $78 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier. There were fewer shares outstanding in the latest period.

Excluding impairment charges and other one-time items, profit was 47 cents a share. On that basis, analysts expected 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1 billion. In the hotel group, revenue rose 15 percent; revenue per available room, a key industry metric, rose 5 percent.

Vacation exchange and rental revenue rose 3 percent from a year earlier but was flat in constant currency, and vacation ownership revenue was up 6 percent.

Wyndham said it now expects a 2012 profit of $2.85 to $3.00 a share excluding one-time items, compared with a prior view of $2.72 to $2.82. The company expects weighted average shares outstanding to total 153 million this year, down from an October forecast of 160 million.