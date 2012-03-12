March 12 Wyndham Worldwide Corp on Monday added $150 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.063 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A