NEW YORK, March 26 Hedge fund manager Steven A.
Cohen has bought a famous Picasso painting from casino mogul
Steve Wynn for a record price, according to a report in the New
York Post on Tuesday.
Cohen, who runs $15 billion hedge fund firm SAC Capital
Advisors, purchased "Le Rêve," a 1932 oil painting of Picasso's
mistress, for $155 million, the New York Post said, citing an
unnamed source.
The Post reported it is the highest price a U.S. collector
ever paid for an artwork.
Cohen and Wynn, who are both billionaires and well-known art
collectors, have a history with this particular Picasso
painting.
In 2006, Wynn put his elbow through the canvas of "Le Rêve"
while showing it to several friends, reportedly a day after
agreeing to sell it to Cohen for $139 million, several media
outlets reported at the time.
Cohen's reported acquisition of "Le Rêve" comes as his firm
continues to face regulatory scrutiny as part of a multiyear
federal insider trading probe that has ensnared nine former SAC
employees. Earlier this month, SAC Capital agreed to pay a
record $616 million fine to settle two lawsuits, the
largest-ever U.S. insider trading settlement.
A spokesman for Cohen declined to comment. A spokesperson
for Wynn, the chief executive officer of Wynn Resorts Ltd
, did not respond to a request for comment.