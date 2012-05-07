May 7 Wynn Resorts Ltd posted quarterly
results that lagged Wall Street's targets, after robust growth
in Macau failed to make up for a flagging core Las Vegas
business.
The company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the first
quarter of 2012, shy of analysts' forecasts for about $1.33
billion.
Wynn rode a 9.8 percent jump in revenues in the bustling
former Portugese enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where
gambling is legal. But Vegas revenues slid 8.1 percent due to
lower "hold", or money won from gamblers, the company said.
On Monday, the company reported net income of $140.6 million
or $1.23 per share, down from $173.8 million or $1.39 per share
a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, earnings per share in the quarter
was $1.33, falling short of the $1.41 expected on average,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Vegas company, which vies with the likes of
Las Vegas Sands Corp both on the Strip and in Macau,
slipped 1.2 percent to $123.60 in after-hours trade from a close
of $125.19 on the Nasdaq.