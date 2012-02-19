* Wynn accuses Okada of violating US anti-corruption laws
* Wynn buys out Okada stake, asks him to resign as director
* Wynn files suit, says plans to talk to US agencies
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Wynn Resorts Ltd
Chief Executive Steve Wynn upped the ante in his fight against
former business partner Kazuo Okada, accusing the Japanese
gaming mogul of improper payments to foreign gaming regulators
and forcibly buying back his 20 percent stake in the casino
company at a deep discount.
A spokesman for Okada was not immediately available to
comment on the developments.
Wynn Resorts said on Sunday its board had decided Okada was
"unsuitable" after reviewing a report presented to the Wynn
board on Saturday that found more than three dozen instances
over a three-year period in which Okada and his associates
allegedly engaged in "improper activities for their own benefit
in apparent violation of U.S. anti-corruption laws."
The report came after a year-long investigation by several
outside investigators, including a former director of the
Federal Bureau of Investigation, hired by a company compliance
committee to scrutinize Okada and his associates.
The company accused Okada and his associates of making
improper cash payments and gifts totaling about $110,000 to
foreign gaming regulators, including in the Philippines.
Okada is chairman of Universal Entertainment Corp
and made his fortune off pachinko machines, a cross between
pinball and slots, popular in Asia. He and Steve Wynn, the
company's founder and also a self-made billionaire, were close
friends and business partners for 12 years before their
relationship turned sour.
Wynn, who owned a smaller stake in his eponymous casino
company than Okada did, last year stripped Okada of his vice
chairman title. Last month, Okada sued Wynn for denying him
financial information related to a $135 million donation the
company made to the University of Macau, which he had termed
"inappropriate."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now looking
into the donation.
"This is tit for tat," said Michael Koehler, assistant
professor of business law at Butler University, who writes a
blog about the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).
"This may be Wynn's way of getting in the good graces of the
enforcement attorneys ... but it isn't going to make his own SEC
scrutiny go away," Koehler added. In fact, it could possibly
increase the scrutiny, he said. "If Wynn had on its corporate
board a person like this, who Wynn itself is alleging to have
violated FCPA, what else do I need to look at?"
Wynn Resorts said it had bought back Okada's 24 million
shares held by Aruze USA Inc, worth $2.7 billion based on
Friday's closing price of $112.69. Okada was the casino
company's largest shareholder.
It promised to pay him $1.9 billion in 10 years via a
promissory note paying annual interest of 2 percent.
Okada was also asked to resign as a director of Wynn
Resorts, the company said, adding that it will also recommend
that he be removed as a director from the board of its Hong Kong
subsidiary, Wynn Macau Ltd.
GIFTS IN THE PHILIPPINES
The falling out between the longtime friends surprised many
in the casino industry. Okada had helped pull Wynn back from the
brink after he unloaded his Mirage casino to MGM Grand a decade
ago, and helping to transform Las Vegas into a family-friendly
destination.
Their friendship was so close that Wynn had proclaimed in
2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that I've ever met
in my life. He's my partner and my friend. And there is hardly
anything that I won't do for him."
However, Wynn had become increasingly concerned over Okada's
plans to open a casino in the Philippines, which would put them
in competition with one another.
Wynn Resorts said on Sunday its probe stemmed from concerns
the Wynn board had about Okada's activities in the Philippines
and statements he had allegedly made to Wynn directors that
gifts to regulators are permissable in Asia.
The company said the investigation, led by Louis J. Freeh, a
former director of the FBI, found numerous violations of the
FCPA by Okada.
A source familiar with the matter said the report alleged
that Filipino regulators had received dinners, Chanel bags and
suites at the Wynn Macau, all courtesy of Okada.
Wynn Resorts had previously said it denied Okada information
about its donation to the University of Macau for competitive
reasons. Okada has said that Wynn's donation was inappropriate,
in part because the last installment of the donation is due in
2022 - the same year that Wynn Macau's gaming concession
expires.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Wynn Resorts also filed a lawsuit against Okada and his
company in Nevada District Court, Clark County, for breach of
fiduciary duty and related offenses. The company said it also
plans to communicate with the appropriate regulatory agencies
and government authorities on these matters.