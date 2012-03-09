By Sue Zeidler and Ronald Grover
LAS VEGAS, March 8 Wynn Resorts Ltd
, locked in a legal battle with one-time largest
shareholder Kazuo Okada, won its first legal skirmish.
A Nevada state judge ordered Wynn Resorts to turn over only
two pages of the many pages of documents that Okada's team had
requested for a lawsuit related to a $135 million contribution
by the Las Vegas casino to the University of Macau.
Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez
rejected Okada's request for other documents, which she called
"overbroad."
On January 11, Okada filed suit, alleging that he had
objected to Wynn's May 2011 pledge to the University of Macau
Development Foundation as "inappropriate" and sought a ruling to
inspect the casino company's books and records.
The judge refused Okada's request to see documents related
to how Wynn spent a $120 million investment made by Okada's
Aruze Corp in 2002, before Wynn Resorts went public. Okada also
sought information the company used for a 2010 stockholders'
agreement between Okada, Wynn Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn
and his wife Elaine.
A spokesman for Wynn had no comment on the decision. An
Okada spokesman was not available.
In its court documents, Wynn Resorts also said that it would
schedule a special shareholder meeting for late April or early
May to try to oust the Japanese businessman from its board.
If stockholders vote to remove Okada from the board, Okada
"would immediately lose standing to inspect Wynn's books and
records through his petition," according to the Wynn filing,
obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
Okada owned a 20 percent stake in the company before Wynn
unilaterally redeemed Okada's shares on Feb. 24, after an
internal investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh that
alleged Okada may have violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
After that report was made public, directors at Wynn
Resorts' Wynn Macau subsidiary voted Okada off their
board.
Wynn's filing "reveals its intent to draw this process to
the point Okada is removed, thus eliminating its need to comply
with his inspection requests," Okada argued in his filings.