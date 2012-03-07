By Sue Zeidler and Ronald Grover
March 7 Wynn Resorts Ltd and its
one-time largest shareholder, Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada,
have established battle lines for their latest skirmish.
The Las Vegas casino company plans to convene a special
meeting of its shareholders to try and jettison Okada from its
board. The pachinko and slot-machine mogul, for his part, is
suing to gain access to the company's financial records and his
lawyers will square off against Wynn's in a Vegas court on
Thursday.
"Steve Wynn and his board of directors is once more
subverting the corporate governance process to carry out the
predetermined judgment of Mr. Wynn," a spokesman for Okada's
Universal Entertainment Corp said in a statement
provided to Reuters.
"Mr. Okada is committed to protecting his interests and
intends to take the appropriate actions to do so."
The falling-out between two self-made tycoons -- Wynn
founder and Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn and Okada --
bounded into the public spotlight in January.
That month, Okada opened hostilities by filing a lawsuit
against Wynn for blocking his access to financial documents
related to a $135 million donation by Wynn Resorts to the
University of Macau.
Both sides will face off in a Las Vegas court on Thursday
related to Okada's lawsuit involving the donation, which
triggered an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Wynn Resorts has already forcibly redeemed Okada's nearly 20
percent stake in the company after an internal investigation by
former FBI Director Louis Freeh revealed that Okada - who made
his fortune from pachinko and is CEO of Universal Entertainment
- had violated U.S. anti-corruption laws.
LOADED DICE
On Feb. 24, the board of Wynn Resort's majority owned Wynn
Macau casino voted to remove Okada from its board.
Now, parent Wynn Resorts is required to hold a shareholder
meeting to eject Okada.
There are currently 12 members on the Wynn Resorts board of
directors, including Wynn and Okada. Four of them -- Wynn
himself, Linda Chen, president of subsidiary Wynn International
Marketing Ltd, Wynn Resorts COO Marc Schorr and Allan Zeman, a
Hong Kong billionaire -- are also members of Wynn Macau Ltd's
board, which has already ejected Okada.
The ongoing dispute between too former friends has cast a
spotlight on the global casino industry.
Wynn and Okada accuse each other of making improper payments
to foreign gaming regulators to win favor in Wynn's Macau market
and Okada's Philippines operations, and the acrimony has
attracted the attention of regulators and investors worldwide.
In a filing with the SEC, Wynn Resorts said it was necessary
from a gaming regulatory standpoint to remove Okada and that
failure to remove him would pose a material risk to the company.
Stockholders of record on March 30 will be entitled to vote
on the proposal, Wynn Resorts said in a statement.
Under Nevada law and Wynn Resorts' bylaws, the casino
company needs two-thirds of its shareholders to agree to remove
Okada as a director.