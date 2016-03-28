March 28 Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Steve Wynn's ex-wife Elaine Wynn has sued the billionaire casino mogul, accusing him of preventing her from exercising her rights as the company's stockholder and orchestrating her ouster from its board.

Elaine, who owned 9.4 percent of Wynn Resorts' shares as of Feb. 18, has also named the company's general counsel, Kimmarie Sinatra, as a defendant in her complaint filed in the Nevada State Court.

Elaine was ousted from Wynn Resorts' board in retaliation for "asking questions about the 'tone at the top,' the absence of appropriate internal controls, the withholding of information from the board and the reckless activity of the CEO and others in the company," she said in a statement on Monday.

Wynn Resorts shares were down slightly at $93.02 in late afternoon trading.

"This lawsuit is filled with lies and distortions and is an embarrassment to Ms. Wynn and her counsel," Steve Wynn said in a statement.

Elaine said she would seek damages from Steve Wynn for breaching obligations under her shareholder agreement, including his failure to support her re-nomination and re-election to the board. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)