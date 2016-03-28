March 28 Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief
Executive Steve Wynn's ex-wife Elaine Wynn has sued the
billionaire casino mogul, accusing him of preventing her from
exercising her rights as the company's stockholder and
orchestrating her ouster from its board.
Elaine, who owned 9.4 percent of Wynn Resorts' shares as of
Feb. 18, has also named the company's general counsel, Kimmarie
Sinatra, as a defendant in her complaint filed in the Nevada
State Court.
Elaine was ousted from Wynn Resorts' board in retaliation
for "asking questions about the 'tone at the top,' the absence
of appropriate internal controls, the withholding of information
from the board and the reckless activity of the CEO and others
in the company," she said in a statement on Monday.
Wynn Resorts shares were down slightly at $93.02 in late
afternoon trading.
"This lawsuit is filled with lies and distortions and is an
embarrassment to Ms. Wynn and her counsel," Steve Wynn said in a
statement.
Elaine said she would seek damages from Steve Wynn for
breaching obligations under her shareholder agreement, including
his failure to support her re-nomination and re-election to the
board.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)