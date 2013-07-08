SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 U.S. regulators recommended no enforcement action against Wynn Resorts Ltd after completing an informal inquiry into a complaint about a $135 million donation the casino operator's Macau unit made to a local university, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's regional office in Salt Lake City, Utah, began an investigation in February 2012 into allegations made by Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada, that Wynn Resorts had made an improper $135 million donation to the University of Macau.

The accusations by Okada, a former partner of Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn, surfaced in the course of a legal battle the two tycoons fought in the United States and in the former Portuguese enclave of Macau, the only Chinese city where gambling is legal.

"The company received a letter from the office stating that the investigation had been completed with the Office not intending to recommend any enforcement action against the Company by the SEC," Wynn Resorts said in an SEC filing.

In February this year, Wynn Resorts said Nevada's gaming regulator had completed its own investigation into Okada's allegations, concluding that his accusations about potential corruption centering on the university donation were unfounded.

Okada was not available for comment.