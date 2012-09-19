LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Wynn Resorts Ltd
said on Tuesday that Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada had no
right to nominate members to its board since his company, Aruze
USA, was stripped of its 20 percent stake in Wynn in February.
Okada, who is locked in a legal fight with casino mogul and
Wynn chairman Steve Wynn, on Monday stepped up efforts to elect
two board members by accusing the board of doing little to stop
Steve Wynn from "questionable actions" for his "personal
financial and control goals."
Okada, who filed suit in March challenging the forced
redemption of his 20 percent stake, said he would nominate Yale
law professor Jonathan Macey and former CBS Corp chief
financial officer Fredric Reynolds to the board. The annual
meeting is set for Nov 2.
Wynn on Tuesday said it rejected the nominations as
invalid, calling the effort an attempt to divert attention from
the issues facing Okada and Aruze.
"Given the fact that Aruze was ejected seven months ago as a
Wynn shareholder based on conduct unacceptable for a gaming
licensee, it has absolutely no rights as a shareholder to
nominate directors and its invalid nominations have been
rejected on this basis," the company said in a statement.