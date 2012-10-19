LOS ANGELES Oct 19 Japanese billionaire Kazuo
Okada has appealed a court ruling shutting him out of Wynn
Resorts Ltd's Nov. 2 annual meeting, but will drop
attempts to nominate two independent members to the board of the
casino giant.
The Asian pachinko mogul is trying to reverse a forced
redemption of his 20 percent stake in Wynn, imposed after an
internal investigation concluded that Okada had violated
anti-corruption laws. His stake is to be redeemed at a hefty 30
percent discount, valuing it at $2.7 billion.
Okada says the forced action tramples all over his rights as
a major shareholder in Wynn, through his Universal Entertainment
Corp and its Aruze USA subsidiary. But on Oct. 2,
Clark County District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled against
Okada's motion to reverse that redemption.
On Thursday, Aruze said it will abandon efforts to nominate
two directors, because it did not expect a decision on its
appeal to come before the shareholders' meeting in any case.
"That said, we continue to believe that Aruze USA, Inc is a
shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd, that Wynn Resorts' purported
redemption of Aruze's shares was wrongful and invalid, and that
Aruze is wrongfully being denied its rights in connection with
the November 2 shareholder meeting," the company said.
The high-stakes legal battle pits Okada - formerly Wynn's
largest shareholder - against onetime friend Steve Wynn. Each
billionaire accuses the other of making improper payments in
their respective Asian markets.
In February, Wynn dramatically and forcibly bought back
Okada's stake after an internal probe by former FBI director
Louis Freeh revealed Okada had allegedly violated U.S.
anti-corruption laws.
Okada and Aruze are seeking to nominate two board members at
the Nov. 2 meeting if they are successful in regaining their
shares.
Even though Okada has been stripped of his shares, he
remains a board member and can only be removed by a shareholder
vote, according to company officials.
Wynn has said that it will hold a special shareholder
meeting at some point to vote on removing Okada, but would not
give a date. He has already been removed from boards of Wynn
subsidiaries such as Wynn Macau Ltd.
The Vegas tycoon has argued its actions were justified
because Okada's alleged payoffs to regulators at the Philippines
Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) were potential violations of
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), therefore threatening
Wynn's standing with gaming regulators in Nevada and Macau.
The case is Wynn Resorts Ltd vs Kazuo Okada, an individual,
et al, U.S. District Court, Clark County, Nevada, No.
A-12-656710-B