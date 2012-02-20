* Wynn accuses Okada of violating US anti-corruption laws
* Wynn buys out Okada stake, asks him to resign as director
* Wynn files suit, says plans to talk to U.S. agencies
* Wynn Macau shares up 3 pct, Okada's Universal falls 21 pct
* Okada vows to block "outrageous" move
By Martinne Geller and Farah Master
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, Feb 20 Wynn Resorts
Ltd Chief Executive Steve Wynn upped the ante in his
fight against former business partner Kazuo Okada, accusing the
Japanese gaming mogul of improper payments to foreign gaming
regulators and forcibly buying back Okada's 20 percent stake in
the casino company at a deep discount.
As investors punished Okada's company shares, he denounced
the move as "outrageous", vowed to block it, and called for
independent oversight of the Wynn Resorts board.
The latest fiery exchange from the Las Vegas casino tycoon
and Okada, 69, a Hong Kong resident who is building his own
casino in the Philippines, is the most dramatic since they fell
out publicly in January, and has significant implications on
their respective business empires.
Both self-made billionaires claim the other made improper
payments to win favour in their respective Macau and Philippines
markets. Asia is the world's fastest growing gaming region with
Macau earning five times the revenue of Vegas and the
Philippines rapidly developing.
Wynn said its board had decided Okada was "unsuitable" after
reviewing an internal company report. That report said internal
investigators found more than three dozen instances over three
years in which Okada and his associates allegedly engaged in
"improper activities for their own benefit in apparent violation
of U.S. anti-corruption laws".
The Wynn report followed a year-long investigation by
several outside investigators, including a former director of
the Federal Bureau of Investigation, hired by a company
compliance committee to scrutinize Okada and his associates.
'OUTRAGEOUS MOVE'
Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp said in an
email it was not given an opportunity to review the internal
report and called it "outrageous".
"It is now more evident than ever that additional
independent oversight is needed on the Wynn Resorts Board.
Universal Entertainment will take all legal actions necessary to
protect its investment and prevent a forced redemption of its
shares," Univeral Entertainment said.
Okada, Wynn's largest shareholder who made his own fortune
off pachinko machines -- a cross between pinball and slots --
sued Wynn in January for denying him financial information
related to a $135 million donation the company made to the
University of Macau, which he had termed "inappropriate".
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now looking
into the donation.
Gaming industry consultant Jonathan Galaviz said the
escalating battle bodes ill for both Wynn and Okada, who were
best friends and partners for 12 years before things went sour.
"With allegations of this magnitude being thrown back and
forth, the future business prospects for both companies in Asia
will certainly be curtailed. Allegations such as these could
trigger multiple regulatory reviews from government agencies in
the U.S., Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan."
Shares in Universal Entertainment plunged 21 percent, while
Wynn Macau rose 3.2 percent, in line with Hong
Kong-listed casino peers.
Wynn has accused Okada, who is constructing a $2 billion
casino in the Philippines, of improper cash payments and gifts
totaling about $110,000 to foreign gaming regulators. So far
there has been no formal regulatory investigation into Okada's
business in the Philippines.
Wynn, who owned a smaller stake in his eponymous casino
company than Okada did, last year stripped Okada of his vice
chairman title. The $14 billion casino company said it wants
Okada resign as a director of Wynn Resorts, and that it also
recommends that he be removed as a director from the board of
its Hong Kong subsidiary, Wynn Macau Ltd.
Wynn said on Sunday it had bought back Okada's 24 million
shares held by Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal, worth $2.7
billion based on Friday's closing price of $112.69, a discount
of around 30 percent.
It promised to pay him $1.9 billion in 10 years via a
promissory note paying annual interest of 2 percent.
The falling out between the longtime friends surprised many
in the industry. Okada had helped pull Wynn back from the brink
after he unloaded his Mirage casino to MGM Grand a decade ago.
Their friendship was so close that Wynn had proclaimed in
2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that I've ever met
in my life. He's my partner and my friend. And there is hardly
anything that I won't do for him."
However Wynn has become increasingly concerned over Okada's
plans to open a casino in the Philippines, which would put them
in competition with one another.
Michael Koehler, assistant professor of business law at
Butler University, who blogs about the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA) said Wynn's actions may be his way of
getting in the good graces of enforcement attorneys but was
unlikely to make his own SEC scrutiny go away."
"It could possibly increase the scrutiny. If Wynn had on its
corporate board a person like this, who Wynn itself is alleging
to have violated FCPA, what else do I need to look at?"
TIT FOR TAT
Wynn Resorts said on Sunday its probe stemmed from concerns
the Wynn board had about Okada's activities in the Philippines
and statements he had allegedly made to Wynn directors that
gifts to regulators are permissable in Asia.
The company said the investigation, led by Louis J. Freeh, a
former director of the FBI, found numerous violations of the
FCPA by Okada. A source familiar with the matter said the report
alleged that Filipino regulators had received dinners, Chanel
bags and suites at the Wynn Macau, all courtesy of Okada.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Wynn Resorts also filed a lawsuit against Okada and his
company in Nevada District Court, Clark County, for breach of
fiduciary duty and related offenses. The company said it also
plans to communicate with the appropriate regulatory agencies
and government authorities on these matters.