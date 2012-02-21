* Okada and Steve Wynn have accused each other of bribery
* Wynn says Okada's activities may violate U.S. law
* Wynn says internal investigation documented bribes
* Okada has raised concerns about Macau donation
By Aruna Viswanatha and Farah Master
Feb 21 Wynn Resorts Ltd plans to
give evidence to U.S. authorities that it claims shows that its
board member Kazuo Okada bribed foreign gaming regulators and
may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, board
member Robert Miller told analysts on Tuesday.
Wynn Resorts organized a call with analysts to discuss its
claims against Okada and his company Universal Entertainment
Corp.
Universal Entertainment said in a statement emailed after
the call: "We believe the allegations leveled against Universal
are motivated by self interest and represent the results of an
incomplete and otherwise flawed corporate governance process in
breach of the Board's fiduciary and other duties."
Tensions have escalated in recent weeks between Japanese
gaming mogul Okada, who is building a casino in the Philippines,
and Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino
tycoon.
The self-made billionaires each claim the other made
improper payments to win favor in Macau and the Philippines.
Okada, Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder, sued Wynn Resorts
in January for denying him information about a $135 million
donation the company made to the University of Macau that he
called "inappropriate". The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is now looking into the donation.
Over the weekend, Steve Wynn upped the ante in his fight
against Okada by accusing him of making improper payments to
foreign gaming regulators and forcibly buying back Okada's 20
percent stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd at a deep discount.
Universal said in its email on Tuesday: "Universal believes
the entire process has been tainted by the desire to serve Steve
Wynn's predetermined goal of removing Aruze USA as the largest
stockholder of the company.
"Aruze USA intends to commence litigation which includes
seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction
to protect its interests in Wynn Resorts and prevent the
redemption of its shares."
Aruze USA is a subsidiary of Universal that owns the Wynn
Resorts shares.
Wynn Resorts said in a statement on Sunday that Steve Wynn's
accusations were based on a year-long internal investigation led
by Louis Freeh, a former director of the FBI.
The company said that it had waited until Freeh completed a
report on the investigation before going to the Justice
Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It
said the report was presented to the company's board on
Saturday.
The company said the investigation had uncovered and
documented more than three dozen instances over three years in
which Okada and his associates engaged in "improper activities
for their own benefit in apparent violation of U.S.
anti-corruption laws".
SEC spokeswoman Florence Harmon and Laura Sweeney from the
Department of Justice both declined to comment.
Miller said on the call with analysts that Wynn Resorts had
also provided information to Nevada gaming regulators about its
investigation. Miller, who has served as a Wynn director since
2002, was governor of Nevada from January 1989 through January
1999.
Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp said in an emailed
response earlier this week that it was not given an opportunity
to review the internal report and called it "outrageous." On
Feb. 21, Universal said in a brief statement that it would take
all necessary legal steps to protect its investment in Wynn
Resorts.
Wynn Resorts shares were up 6.8 percent at $120.35 in
afternoon trading.