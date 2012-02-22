* Kazuo Okada, Steve Wynn have accused each other of bribery
* Wynn says Okada's activities may violate U.S. law
* Wynn says internal investigation documented bribes
* Okada's Universal says Wynn allegations tainted
* Okada has raised concerns about Macau donation
By Aruna Viswanatha and Farah Master
WASHINGTON/HONG KONG, Feb 21 From
undercover interns to hastily arranged meetings with heads of
state, Steve Wynn's lawsuit against former friend and partner
Kazuo Okada seeks to paint a picture of a rogue board member
pursuing his own private agenda.
Wynn's accusations - which Okada and his Universal
Entertainment, also named in the suit, vigorously deny
- mark an escalation of tensions between Wynn Resorts Ltd's
chief executive and Okada.
Wynn Resorts said on Tuesday it was turning over evidence to
U.S. authorities that it alleges shows Okada bribed foreign
regulators and may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.
A battle has been brewing in past weeks between Steve Wynn
and Okada. It culminated with the Las Vegas tycoon forcibly
buying back Okada's 20 percent stake in Wynn Resorts at a steep
discount, after producing a report that highlighted how the
Japanese gaming mogul had engaged in "improper" activities.
Wynn Resorts organized a call with analysts on Tuesday to
discuss its actions and its claims against Okada and Universal
Entertainment.
"This company maintains a very high standard as it relates
to compliance with the laws and the regulations upon which our
licenses are granted," board member Robert Miller, a former
Nevada governor, said on the call, "based on the evidence, we
took the steps that were necessary to protect the company."
The self-made billionaires each claim the other made
improper payments to win favor in Macau and the Philippines,
where Okada is pushing a $2 billion casino project.
Universal Entertainment said in a statement emailed after
Tuesday's call: "The allegations leveled against Universal are
motivated by self interest and represent the results of an
incomplete and otherwise flawed corporate governance process in
breach of the board's fiduciary and other duties."
In a lawsuit filed on Sunday, Wynn Resorts accused Okada of
dozens of instances of impropriety, ranging from paying foreign
regulators to advance his own agenda to misappropriating company
assets and secrets for his own ends.
The lawsuit - which included a detailed report from a
year-long internal investigation - fleshed out several details
on how Wynn and Okada's relationship rapidly soured. According
to the lawsuit, things began coming apart after the Japanese
investor, who made his fortune in slot-cum-pinball pachinko
machines, began to pursue his Philippine project.
"By all measures, Okada's abandonment of his duty of loyalty
to Wynn Resorts commenced with his plan to develop gaming
operations in the Philippines," it read.
"Among other things, Okada arranged to have several people
serve as interns at the Wynn Macau property so that Wynn Macau
'know-how' could be learned and siphoned from Wynn Resorts."
In a pivotal moment in February of 2011, Okada told the
company he had arranged a meeting between Steve Wynn and
Philippine President Benigno Aquino. But the Vegas mogul, often
credited with transforming the city into the family-oriented
destination of today, declined to accept, embarrassing his
partner who had to cancel the meeting.
Wynn Resorts shares gained 6 percent on Tuesday to close at
$119.40.
ERUPTION
Wynn and Okada's spat burst into the public spotlight in
January, when the Hong Kong-based businessman sued Wynn,
intending to gain access to records surrounding a $135 million
donation the company made to the University of Macau.
Okada, Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder, sued Wynn Resorts
in January for denying him information about the donation, which
he called "inappropriate". The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is looking informally into the issue.
Then over the weekend, Steve Wynn upped the ante by accusing
him of making improper payments to foreign gaming regulators and
forcibly buying back Okada's 20 percent stake.
Universal said in its email on Tuesday: "The entire process
has been tainted by the desire to serve Steve Wynn's
predetermined goal of removing Aruze USA as the largest
stockholder of the company.
"Aruze USA intends to commence litigation which includes
seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction
to protect its interests in Wynn Resorts and prevent the
redemption of its shares."
Aruze USA is a subsidiary of Universal that owns the Wynn
Resorts shares.
Wynn Resorts said in a statement on Sunday that Steve Wynn's
accusations were based on an internal probe led by Louis Freeh,
a former director of the FBI.
The company said that it had waited until Freeh completed a
report on the investigation before going to the U.S. Justice
Department and the SEC. It said the report was presented to the
company's board on Saturday.
Wynn Resorts said the investigation had uncovered and
documented more than three dozen instances over three years in
which Okada and his associates engaged in "improper activities
for their own benefit in apparent violation of U.S.
anti-corruption laws".
SEC spokeswoman Florence Harmon and Laura Sweeney from the
Department of Justice both declined to comment.
Wynn said on the call with analysts that Wynn Resorts had
also provided information to Nevada gaming regulators about its
investigation.