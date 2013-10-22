TOKYO Oct 22 A Tokyo court has dismissed a
defamation lawsuit filed by Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada
against U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts and some of
its top executives, saying the case should not be handled by a
Japanese tribunal.
Wynn Resorts' legal representative in Japan confirmed on
Tuesday the ruling in the case, which centres on Wynn Resorts'
release in early 2012 of an English language report alleging
business misconduct by Okada in South Korea and the Philippines.
The Tokyo District Court judge noted that the legal fight
between Okada and Wynn Resorts was based in the United States,
according to a copy of the ruling, which was made on Monday and
seen by Reuters. The suit is one of several legal battles
between Okada and his former business partner Wynn Resorts Chief
Executive Steve Wynn.
The case was filed in August 2012 by the Japanese
billionaire, one of his holding companies and Universal
Entertainment, the $1.7 billion gaming machine maker he
founded. Okada had sought 11.2 billion yen ($114 million) in
damages from Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn and other executives.
A spokesman for Universal, which is controlled by Okada
through the holding company, declined to comment on the case.
Okada's legal representative was not immediately available for
comment.
Okada and his companies are under investigation in the
United States for potential violations of anti-bribery laws in
relation to a $2 billion casino project in the Philippines,
according to a court filing made earlier this year by U.S.
federal prosecutors.
The Department of Justice in the Philippines is also
investigating Okada and his companies for possible bribery and
violations of foreign ownership restrictions in setting up
landholding companies for the casino project.
Okada has denied any wrongdoing in the Philippines.
Universal has filed a defamation suit against Reuters in
Tokyo for its reporting on $40 million in payments made in
relation to the casino project on Manila Bay.