TOKYO Feb 21 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Tuesday that it would take all necessary legal steps to protect its investment in Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Amid an ongoing battle between its billionaire founder Steve Wynn and his former business partner Kazuo Okada, Wynn Resorts has accused the Japanese gaming mogul of improper payments and forcibly buying back his 20 percent stake in Wynn's casino company at a discount.