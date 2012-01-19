* Former vice chairman could control five of 12 board seats
By Farah Master
Jan 19 Wynn Resorts Inc's largest
shareholder, who is suing company founder Steve Wynn for denying
him access to crucial financial information, has nominated up to
four people to the board of the U.S. casino company, which could
further complicate their legal fight.
Kazuo Okada, the Japanese pachinko mogul who owns a 20
percent stake in Wynn's $15 billion casino company, has accused
Wynn of blocking access to records related to his investment in
the company and objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million
company donation to the University of Macau.
Okada is chairman of Universal Entertainment Corp,
an arcade-game manufacturer and developer of a
multi-billion-dollar casino in the Philippines. He was removed
as Wynn's vice chairman last year, but still retains a heftier
chunk of Wynn Resorts than its Las Vegas billionaire founder.
Steve Wynn and his ex-wife Elaine, whom he divorced in 2009,
together hold around 16 percent of Wynn, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Known for their one-time close friendship, Steve Wynn, 69,
proclaimed in 2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that
I've ever met in my life. He's my partner and my friend. And
there is hardly anything that I won't do for him."
In a U.S. regulatory filing on Wednesday, Aruze USA Inc, a
unit of Universal Entertainment, proposed three candidates for
election ahead of the 2012 shareholder meeting. The statement
added that a fourth nominee would be put forward in the event
Elaine Wynn does not stand for re-election.
There are 12 board members in total, including Wynn and
Okada. If Wynn were to endorse Okada's nominations, the Japanese
businessman would have five of the 12 spots on Wynn Resort's
board.
Media reports in the United States said Wynn and Okada
signed an agreement in January 2010 that stipulated Wynn would
vote his shares and those of his ex-wife in favor of Okada's
nominees.
Officials with Wynn could not be reached for comment.
POTENTIAL TO ESCALATE
Analysts are mostly puzzled by the ongoing tussle and said
there was a possibility the public spat between the two formerly
close partners could escalate.
"He (Okada) appears to be maintaining that he has
contractual rights to nominate four directors and is asserting
those rights. It seems he feels that Steve Wynn and/or the Wynn
board are denying him the rights he feels he has by virtue of
signing a shareholders agreement with Steve Wynn and his wife,"
said Philip Tulk, head of Casinos & Gaming Research at Royal
Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.
Wynn called a lawsuit filed in Nevada meritless and a
"preposterous" effort to deflect attention away from a dispute
over Okada's decision to compete with the Las Vegas-based casino
operator in the Philippines. It said it plans to vigorously
defend itself.
While shares of the U.S. casino company fell as much as 7
percent after Okada's first filing on Jan. 12, shares have
mostly traded up with the stock up 5 percent since the start of
the year. Wynn Macau shares are up 14 percent and
investors are confident China will be able to avoid a hard
economic landing.
Wynn's $14 billion Macau-based unit contributes around 70
percent of Wynn Resorts' total revenue, boosted by surging
revenue flows in the world's largest gambling destination,
located on the tip of China's southern coast and an hour from
Hong Kong by ferry.
Macau is the only place where mainland Chinese can legally
gamble at casinos, helping the tiny enclave post annual gambling
revenue of a record $33.48 billion, up 42 percent from 2010.
GOOD GUANXI
Wynn, the developer of the Bellagio and Mirage resorts in
Las Vegas, has strived to cement close relations with Macanese
and Chinese government officials ahead of key decisions yet to
be made regarding casino license renewals that are set to expire
starting in 2020.
Gestures such as the donation to the University of Macau,
that resulted in lower profit for shareholders in the
second-quarter last year, and a $10 million acquisition of a
rare Ming glazed copper-red vase, donated to the Macau
government in 2006, aim to cultivate what executives and
analysts term good "guanxi" or connections.
Earlier this week local media reported Wynn donated $250,000
to Anima, the Society for the Protection of Animals (Macau).
In September 2011, Wynn Macau said it had formally accepted
the terms of a land concession contract for its new
billion-dollar Macau casino, announcing the initial agreement
ahead of MGM China Holdings Ltd, owned by U.S.
gambling giant MGM Resorts International, and SJM
Holdings Ltd 0880.HK, who are also awaiting government clearance
to build new properties.
Wynn Resorts shares rose marginally to $117.48 after the
bell. They closed at $116.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.