* Former vice chairman could control five of 12 board seats

* Okada controls 20 pct vs 16 pct for Wynn and ex-wife

* Pact with Okada stipulates Wynn has to support nominees - media

By Farah Master and Chris Jonathan Peters

Jan 19 Wynn Resorts Inc's largest shareholder, who is suing company founder Steve Wynn for denying him access to crucial financial information, has nominated up to four people to the board of the U.S. casino company, which could further complicate their legal fight.

Kazuo Okada, the Japanese pachinko mogul who owns a 20 percent stake in Wynn's $15 billion casino company, has accused Wynn of blocking access to records related to his investment in the company and objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million company donation to the University of Macau.

Okada is chairman of Universal Entertainment Corp, an arcade-game manufacturer and developer of a multi-billion-dollar casino in the Philippines. He was removed as Wynn's vice chairman last year, but still retains a heftier chunk of Wynn Resorts than its Las Vegas billionaire founder.

Steve Wynn and his ex-wife Elaine, whom he divorced in 2009, together hold around 16 percent of Wynn, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Known for their one-time close friendship, Steve Wynn, 69, proclaimed in 2008: "I love Kazuo Okada as much as any man that I've ever met in my life. He's my partner and my friend. And there is hardly anything that I won't do for him."

In a U.S. regulatory filing on Wednesday, Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal Entertainment, proposed three candidates for election ahead of the 2012 shareholder meeting. The statement added that a fourth nominee would be put forward in the event Elaine Wynn does not stand for re-election.

There are 12 board members in total, including Wynn and Okada.

If Wynn were to endorse Okada's nominations, the Japanese businessman would have five of the 12 spots on Wynn Resort's board, potentially pushing out Marc Schorr, Wynn's Chief Operating Officer, Linda Chen, President of Wynn International Marketing and John A. Moran as their terms expire in 2012, and setting up the casino firm for a board transformation.

"A simple majority would control the Board. Also sometimes the chairman has a second or casting vote," said a lawyer based in Hong Kong who was not permitted to give his name.

According to a stockholders agreement from 2010, Wynn is "required to endorse and vote his shares and Ms. Wynn's shares in favor of nominees designated by Aruze that represent a minority of the Board."

A spokeswoman at Wynn Macau said the firm was not in a position to comment. Officials with Wynn Resorts could not be reached for comment.

POTENTIAL TO ESCALATE

Analysts are mostly puzzled by the ongoing tussle and said there was a possibility the public spat between the two formerly close partners could escalate.

"He (Okada) appears to be maintaining that he has contractual rights to nominate four directors and is asserting those rights. It seems he feels that Steve Wynn and/or the Wynn board are denying him the rights he feels he has by virtue of signing a shareholders agreement with Steve Wynn and his wife," said Philip Tulk, head of Casinos & Gaming Research at Royal Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.

Wynn called a lawsuit filed in Nevada meritless and a "preposterous" effort to deflect attention away from a dispute over Okada's decision to compete with the Las Vegas-based casino operator in the Philippines. It said it plans to vigorously defend itself.

While shares of the U.S. casino company fell as much as 7 percent after Okada's first filing on Jan. 12, shares have mostly traded up with the stock up 5 percent since the start of the year. Wynn Macau shares are up 14 percent and investors are confident China will be able to avoid a hard economic landing.

Wynn's $14 billion Macau-based unit contributes around 70 percent of Wynn Resorts' total revenue, boosted by surging revenue flows in the world's largest gambling destination, located on the tip of China's southern coast and an hour from Hong Kong by ferry.

Macau is the only place where mainland Chinese can legally gamble at casinos, helping the tiny enclave post annual gambling revenue of a record $33.48 billion, up 42 percent from 2010.

GOOD GUANXI

Wynn, the developer of the Bellagio and Mirage resorts in Las Vegas, has strived to cement close relations with Macanese and Chinese government officials ahead of key decisions yet to be made regarding casino license renewals that are set to expire starting in 2020.

Gestures such as the donation to the University of Macau, that resulted in lower profit for shareholders in the second-quarter last year, and a $10 million acquisition of a rare Ming glazed copper-red vase, donated to the Macau government in 2006, aim to cultivate what executives and analysts term good "guanxi" or connections.

Earlier this week local media reported Wynn donated $250,000 to Anima, the Society for the Protection of Animals (Macau).

In September 2011, Wynn Macau said it had formally accepted the terms of a land concession contract for its new billion-dollar Macau casino, announcing the initial agreement ahead of MGM China Holdings Ltd, owned by U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts International, and SJM Holdings Ltd 0880.HK, who are also awaiting government clearance to build new properties.

Wynn Resorts shares rose marginally to $117.48 after the bell. They closed at $116.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.