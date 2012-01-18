Jan 18 Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal
Entertainment Corp, nominated three candidates to Wynn
Resorts' board on Wednesday, a week after it disclosed
a 20 percent stake in the U.S. casino operator, according to a
regulatory filing.
Universal Entertainment, whose Chairman Kazuo Okada is
embroiled in legal dispute with the Las Vegas-based company, is
Wynn Resorts' longtime Japanese business partner.
Okada had been removed as Wynn's vice-chairman last October.
In a lawsuit disclosed earlier this month, Okada said he
sought records related to his investment in Wynn Resorts and
objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the
University of Macau.
Okada was, however, rebuffed when he asked to review the
books and accounts related to that transaction and others.
Wynn Resorts shares rose marginally to $117.48 after the
bell. They closed at $116.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.