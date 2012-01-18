Jan 18 Aruze USA Inc, a unit of Universal Entertainment Corp, nominated three candidates to Wynn Resorts' board on Wednesday, a week after it disclosed a 20 percent stake in the U.S. casino operator, according to a regulatory filing.

Universal Entertainment, whose Chairman Kazuo Okada is embroiled in legal dispute with the Las Vegas-based company, is Wynn Resorts' longtime Japanese business partner.

Okada had been removed as Wynn's vice-chairman last October.

In a lawsuit disclosed earlier this month, Okada said he sought records related to his investment in Wynn Resorts and objected to an "inappropriate" $135 million donation to the University of Macau.

Okada was, however, rebuffed when he asked to review the books and accounts related to that transaction and others.

Wynn Resorts shares rose marginally to $117.48 after the bell. They closed at $116.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.