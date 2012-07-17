* Q2 adj EPS $1.38 vs est $1.49

* Revenue $1.25 bln vs est $1.34 bln

July 17 Wynn Resorts reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, as it won less money from gamblers at its casinos.

Revenue from the company's Macau casino slid 7.1 percent, while revenue from its Vegas business slipped 11.6 percent on lower "hold," or money won from gamblers, the company said.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $138.1 million, or $1.37 per share, up from $122.0 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.38 per share.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $1.25 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.49 on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wynn shares closed at $97.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.