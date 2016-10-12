Oct 12 A transgender parolee who said she robbed
a Wyoming bank last summer so she would be sent back to prison
was sentenced to six years in a federal women's lockup on
Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Linda Patricia Thompson, also known as Brian Thompson,
faced a maximum of 20 years behind bars but was given a lower
term under federal sentencing guidelines because she pleaded
guilty and accepted responsibility for the crime, said her
attorney, David Weiss.
Thompson, 59, pleaded guilty in August to a single count of
bank robbery, said John Powell, spokesman for U.S. Attorney
Christopher Crofts.
According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation arrest
warrant affidavit filed in the case, Thompson entered the U.S
Bank branch in Cheyenne on July 27 and handed the teller a note
written on cardboard that read, "I have a gun. Give me all your
money," the affidavit said.
The teller turned over $16,300 in currency to Thompson who
took the money outside the bank, handed some of it to people on
the street, threw more cash in the air, and then sat down on an
overturned bucket and waited to be arrested, the FBI said.
A responding Cheyenne police officer told the FBI that
Thompson admitted to the theft. "I just robbed the bank, I want
to go back to prison," according to the affidavit. All of the
stolen cash was recovered.
Thompson was released from an Oregon lockup in June and told
a parole officer that she did not want to be freed, the FBI
affidavit said.
She ultimately hopped a train in La Grande, Oregon and ended
up in Cheyenne, the affidavit said, where she was assaulted and
later denied a space at a local homeless shelter during her week
there.
It was then Thompson decided to carry out the heist because
she could not survive on the streets, she told investigators.
Thompson was featured in a 2006 documentary film about
transgender inmates, "Cruel & Unusual."
In a clip from that movie, Thompson said when she decided to
live openly as a woman she could no longer find work, and stole
scrap metal for a living.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Andrew
Hay)