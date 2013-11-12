* Q3 EBITA down 9 pct to 95 mln eur vs Rtrs poll 113 mln eur

* Q3 net profit falls to 48 mln eur vs Rtrs poll 62.4 mln

* Lowers 2013 output volume forecast by about 100 mln eur

* Gives more precise 2013 adj EBITA, adj net profit targets

* Shares second worst performer among European industrials (Adds share, analyst)

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 German engineering and services group Bilfinger, which counts Swedish activist investor Cevian as its biggest investor, posted third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that fell short of expectations and cut its output volume forecast.

Shares in the company fell 2.7 percent to 78.79 euros by 0908 GMT, one of the top two underperformers in both Germany's mid-cap index and Europe's industrial stocks.

Analysts said the weakness was at a part of the company that was expected to shrink in importance over time as Bilfinger switches its focus from building roads and infrastructure to higher-margin activity such as facility maintenance and repairs.

"The results looked weak at first glance, but the negative surprise came from its construction business rather than its core services business, where it delivered solid earnings," said Metzler Bank analyst Stephan Bauer.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 9 percent to 95 million euros ($127 million) while net profit after minorities fell 16 percent to 48 million, both missing Reuters poll estimates.

Citing a challenging economic backdrop, Bilfinger said it no longer expected 2013 output to climb by around 100 million euros, forecasting instead roughly stable volumes of close to 8.6 billion euros.

While the company reiterated its profit targets, it added that "considerable efforts will continue to be necessary in the fourth quarter in order to achieve the goals" due to restrained investment and pricing pressure.

It also gave more precise forecasts for its anticipated increase in adjusted EBITA and net profit from continuing operations, now expecting about 400 million euros and over 240 million, respectively, up from last year's 378 million euros and 231 million euros, thanks in part to cost cuts.

"The forecast for output and earnings was not as strong as I expected, but that again is due mainly to its construction business, where one-off effects are depressing profits," Metzler's Bauer said.

The company is repositioning itself, shrinking its traditional construction business to try to get more lucrative service deals, which should help boost output volume to 11-12 billion euros by 2016 and net profit to 400 million.

Bilfinger recently entered into exclusive talks with Energie Baden-Wuerttembuerg to handle and treat the waste material and refuse that will result from the German utility group's dismantling of two nuclear power plants.

Bilfinger also sold two Canadian concession projects in deals that are expected to close in the current quarter, reaping estimated gross sale proceeds of about 270 million euros and a capital gain before transaction costs in excess of 50 million.

Lower comparative profitability means the stock trades at only 13.8 times next twelve-month earnings, a discount to the median forward P/E multiple of 15.8 for its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cevian, which specialises in buying stakes in under-performing companies like ThyssenKrupp and pressuring management to unlock value, owns nearly 19 percent of Bilfinger. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Editing by Jonathan Gould, Mark Potter and Elizabeth Piper)