* September prices rally boosted volumes, liquidity
* Open interest overtakes previous record set two years ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Open interest in the European
Energy Exchange's (EEX) continental power futures set a new
high on Sept. 17, overtaking a 2011 record and demonstrating the
market's increasing importance, EEX said.
The exchange said in a statement on Thursday the result
underscored its role of providing transparency in Germany and
surrounding countries, Europe's biggest power market, where its
prices reflect the present and future cost of electricity.
Power derivatives open interest - the sum of all open
positions in futures at a given date - on Tuesday totalled 604.6
terawatt hours (TWh), the Leipzig-based bourse said.
The previous high, on Oct. 28 of 2011, was 588.5 TWh.
EEX, which is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the
derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse, provides a hub
for trading of German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German
gas and European carbon emissions.
EEX said that since the start of September, 127.6 TWh had
been traded on the futures market, with the volume exceeding 10
TWh on five separate days, which will help to set a new monthly
volume record.
Initially driven by technically-inspired rallies, the price
of the German key contract, baseload delivery in 2014, has
gained 5.4 percent in September to date and is 2.6 percent above
its most recent 5-year low on Aug. 6, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
This is despite a fall in the contract's value on Thursday.
German elections are due on Sept. 22 and buyers have been
opening long positions because they expect political change to
bolster conventional power prices that have been depressed by
incentives for renewable generation, traders say.
EEX said earlier this month it attracted volume away from
the wider over-the-counter (OTC) power market into its regulated
business in the first six months of this year.
Within this broader trend, traders have noticed a tendency
for calendar contracts to become less important, in favour of
more activity in quarterly and monthly futures.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)