* Ryanair fined over labour code violations at Marseille hub
* Airline says it expected ruling, will appeal
By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Oct 2 A French court
imposed 10 million euros ($13.5 million) of fines and damages on
Ryanair on Wednesday for labour law breaches and the airline
said it would appeal to European courts.
The ruling, linked to the treatment of local workers hired
on foreign contracts, came days after Ryanair unveiled plans to
overhaul an "abrupt" corporate culture and ease a reputation for
treating customers badly.
"By refusing to submit to French law... Ryanair managed to
dump its social costs, which in turn allowed it to reduce its
operating expenses, particularly those relating to staff," the
prosecutor said in the ruling by a court in southern France.
Ryanair was ordered to pay 200,000 euros of fines and more
than 9 million euros in backdated social charges and pension
contributions for using Irish-registered workers at its
Marseille transport hub between 2007 and 2010, the court said.
The penalty was less than prosecutors wanted, which amounted
to the value of the four Boeing 737s stationed in Marseille.
The Dublin-based airline argued that by posting
Irish-registered employees in France, it was complying with
European Union rules on the employment of mobile workers. It
said there was a contradiction between its current practice and
French law.
"Ryanair believes this contradiction can ultimately only be
resolved by the European Courts upholding EU regulations on the
employment of mobile transport workers, and Ryanair intends to
pursue this appeal all the way to the European Courts," it said.
It would reclaim any funds it was forced to pay to France
from the Irish government, it added.
SUBSIDIES TARGETED
Ryanair has suffered negative publicity in France over the
Marseille dispute even as it remained the country's 3rd largest
airline, with more than 3 million passengers in 2010.
The dispute centres on the airline's practice of hiring
workers in Ireland and posting them to France, where the court
said it had failed to pay high social fees and other labour
charges. The carrier was also found guilty of impeding the
activities of trade union and works councils.
The court's ruling also mentioned Ryanair's practice of
drawing public subsidies in regions surrounding its air
transport hubs, typically secondary airports far from major
urban centres which allow it to save money on airport taxes.
"This will serve as a reminder to all those who pay big
subsidies to Ryanair that they can no longer support illegal
activity," said Claire Hocquet, a lawyer for the SNPL pilots'
union. Public bodies that continue to subsidise Ryan could be
"called to order," she added.
The ruling against Ryanair, not the first airline punished
for labour violations in France, highlights tension between
protective local employment law and EU rules on labour mobility.
The European Union's 2006 "services directive" grants firms
considerable leeway to post employees to work in other member
states, though many professional sectors are excluded.
Ryanair has since shut its permanent Marseille hub and
operated only a summer operation since April, 2011.