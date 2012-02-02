MOSCOW Feb 2 X5 Retail Group, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, expects top-line growth to slow down this year to 15-20 percent from 32 percent in 2011, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Obviously X5's growth has slowed down naturally and it is understandable given the size of the company... The kind of 30 to 40 percent growth that we did historically won't be in place any further," Andrei Gusev said on a conference call.

"I believe growth within 15 to 20 percent range for X5 for this year is something that we internally are considering. We are still searching for the final balance, but I would say growing above 15 percent is for sure what X5 can deliver this year," he told listening analysts.

X5 this month posted its first drop in quarterly underlying sales since its creation in 2006 and missed its full-year 2011 revenue growth forecast, sending its stock down 10 percent.