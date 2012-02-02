MOSCOW Feb 2 X5 Retail Group,
Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, expects top-line growth
to slow down this year to 15-20 percent from 32 percent in 2011,
its chief executive said on Thursday.
"Obviously X5's growth has slowed down naturally and it is
understandable given the size of the company... The kind of 30
to 40 percent growth that we did historically won't be in place
any further," Andrei Gusev said on a conference call.
"I believe growth within 15 to 20 percent range for X5 for
this year is something that we internally are considering. We
are still searching for the final balance, but I would say
growing above 15 percent is for sure what X5 can deliver this
year," he told listening analysts.
X5 this month posted its first drop in quarterly underlying
sales since its creation in 2006 and missed its full-year 2011
revenue growth forecast, sending its stock down 10 percent.