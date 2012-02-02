* To increase capital spending by 67 pct to 45 bln roubles

* To finance investments with cash flow, new debt

* Expects 2012 sales to grow 15-20 pct vs 32 pct in 2011

* Not planning any major acquisitions

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Feb 2 X5, Russia's top food retailer by sales, plans to hike capital spending by two thirds this year as it reins back on acquisitions and focuses on expanding its existing chains across the country and defending its lead in a fragmented market.

Chief executive Andrei Gusev said on Thursday capital spending would reach at least 45 billion roubles ($1.5 billion), up from the 27 billion roubles in 2011.

"We see the possibility for quite a healthy increase," Gusev said on a conference call with analysts.

"Whether we want to be more focused on logistics and whether it is an indication we are going to open more regional Pyaterochkas (discount stores), the answer is obviously 'yes' to both of these questions ... By design, we will be looking into other regions."

X5 rival Magnit, a fast expanding chain of hypermarkets and small neighbouring stores, earlier said it would invest around $1.4 billion this year.

Gusev also forecast a slowdown in sales growth to 15-20 percent this year, echoing predictions by Magnit and another rival, Dixy.

"Obviously X5's growth has slowed down naturally and it is understandable given the size of the company... The kind of 30 to 40 percent growth that we did historically won't be in place any further," Gusev said.

"We are still searching for the final balance, but I would say growing above 15 percent is for sure what X5 can deliver this year," he said, adding the group was not budgeting or planning for any major acquisitions.

X5, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa empire, has expanded rapidly, helped by acquisitions.

But last month it just missed its target for "close to 35 percent" sales growth in 2011, posting an increase of 32 percent, and cited some challenges in integrating its $1.65-billion purchase of Kopeika in 2010.

There are signs Russian consumers are turning more cautious as well, as economic growth slows across Europe, while easing inflation is also putting a brake on retailers' sales growth.

Gusev said X5 would more than double spending on logistics from over 4 billion roubles in 2011, opening bigger warehouses.

The group will finance its capital spending mainly from operating cash flow, as well as new debt and proceeds from the sale of non-core assets such as shopping malls, Gusev said.

He added, however, that X5'a leverage would be maintained at last year's level, with net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) staying in a 3.0-3.3 percent range.

He also said the company's EBITDA margin was above 7 percent in 2011, just under the 7.5 percent in 2010.

"We believe that X5 can operate at 7 plus percent EBITDA margin going forward," he added.