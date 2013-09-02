PRAGUE, Sept 2 The Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe launched new settlement services through
Germany's European Commodity Clearing on Monday, a move
officials said would cut costs for bourse members and lower
margin limits.
The deal announced last October gives ECC, a subsidiary of
Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, a foothold in
the east European market and will help the Prague exchange
increase volumes as it pushes to be the regional hub for power
trading.
"The new clearing solution will make trading cheaper for PXE
members, as they will be able to transact higher transaction
volumes with lower capital requirements," PXE Chief Executive
David Kucera said in a statement.
Over the past six years, rival bourses have started
operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, hoping to
tap into a potentially lucrative market in a region with good
grid connections and scope for prices to rise.
Under the agreement, ECC will clear Czech, Slovak and
Hungarian power futures listed on the PXE. Open positions in
these products have been transferred to ECC, which will also
provide settlement for day-ahead trades.
