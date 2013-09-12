UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 12 The server used by pro-transparency organisation WikiLeaks when it released secret documents in 2010 about the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a massive trove of diplomatic cables was sold for $33,000 on Thursday.
Swedish Internet firm Bahnhof, which hosted WikiLeaks at the time, sold the Dell server on online marketplace eBay. r.reuters.com/zyv92v
Bahnhof Chief Executive Jon Karlung called the server "a relic of our time" and said the buyer was a non-Swedish national. The data it contained had been erased, Karlung said.
"I believe this box has a very high symbolical value. In a way, it is a kind of artefact, an object that has made a mark on world history."
Karlung said half of the proceeds from the sale would be donated to media freedom advocacy organisation Reporters Without Borders and half to the 5th of July Foundation, an advocacy group for liberty and privacy on the Internet.
The U.S. soldier responsible for passing WikiLeaks the more than 700,000 classified military and diplomatic documents was last month sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for the biggest breach of secret data in the nation's history. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.