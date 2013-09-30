BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
LONDON, Sept 30 Trading house Noble and private equity group TPG have each invested $500 million in a new mining venture led by former executives of miner Xstrata, including former boss Mick Davis.
Davis had long indicated he would not be leaving mining, after building Xstrata from a $500 million collection of zinc and ferrochrome assets into the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, before it was taken over by major shareholder Glencore in a deal earlier completed this year.
In a statement on Monday, the companies said X2 Resources planned to create a "mid-tier diversified miner and metals group", whose output would eventually be marketed by Noble.
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .