UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor bets on new small SUV as China sales skid
* Hyundai plans to launch mini, large SUVs by 2020 (Add exec comments, sales target)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group has obtained a credit line of up to 9.15 billion roubles ($287 million) from Russia's top lender Sberbank , the bank said.
The credit line is opened for three years, the lender said in a Friday statement.
* Hyundai plans to launch mini, large SUVs by 2020 (Add exec comments, sales target)
LOS ANGELES, June 13 Rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and thanked everyone who helped his career in music and movies.